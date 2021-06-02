Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MGIC stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $795.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

