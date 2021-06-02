2,904 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $410.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

