ImageCash Price Tops $0.0145 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $76,695.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00279405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00187408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.21 or 0.01052614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,088.49 or 0.99793654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,417,086 coins and its circulating supply is 5,298,086 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.