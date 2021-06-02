Step Finance (STEP) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00279405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00187408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.21 or 0.01052614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,088.49 or 0.99793654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

