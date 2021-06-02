DecentBet (DBET) One Day Volume Tops $82.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. DecentBet has a total market cap of $337,123.61 and approximately $82.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01022067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.06 or 0.09632832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051282 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.