ZUM TOKEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,508.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $190,414.22 and $9,508.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.74 or 0.00728482 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 76,543,485,984 coins and its circulating supply is 14,235,406,094 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

