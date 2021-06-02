Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) vs. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Head-To-Head Survey

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1Life Healthcare and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 2 14 0 2.88 Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50

1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $48.69, suggesting a potential upside of 30.70%. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.74%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Profitability

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92% Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Hims & Hers Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 13.47 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -55.60 Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 17.02 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -57.39

Hims & Hers Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare. Hims & Hers Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1Life Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Hims & Hers Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

