Financial Analysis: Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

This table compares Northwest Natural and Stabilis Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $773.68 million 2.11 $76.78 million $2.30 23.13 Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.09 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 11.04% 9.15% 2.21% Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88%

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northwest Natural and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 1 2 2 0 2.20 Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northwest Natural currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $0.40, indicating a potential downside of 94.73%. Given Northwest Natural’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. In addition, it is involved in water businesses and other investment activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million natural gas customers in approximately 140 communities through 770,000 meters; and 63,000 people through approximately 26,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.