Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of FI opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $817.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.