Zacks: Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.50. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $26.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

