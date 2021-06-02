Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 299 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

