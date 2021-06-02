First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RNDM opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.