The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 29th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67. The AES has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The AES by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.