American International Group Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

ENPH stock opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 224.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,582 shares of company stock worth $26,945,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

