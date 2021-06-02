Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

