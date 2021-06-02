Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $42,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $29,448,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $329.31 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.49.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

