Swiss National Bank Has $14.55 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $163,611,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

