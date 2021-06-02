Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 8,755 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

