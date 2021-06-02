World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ GT opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

