World Asset Management Inc Sells 627 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

