World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Alcoa by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.