Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 843 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

