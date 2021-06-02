Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fortis by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

