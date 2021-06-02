World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,824. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.