World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares in the company, valued at $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $217.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.46. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.