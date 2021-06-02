Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,405 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

