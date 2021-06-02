Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 270.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

