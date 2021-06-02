Royce & Associates LP Acquires 150,217 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,217 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Manitex International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

