Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Genius Brands International worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,163 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genius Brands International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

