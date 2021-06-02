Head to Head Contrast: Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) & Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Neon Bloom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 79.36 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -22.27 Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Neon Bloom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Neon Bloom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27% Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Bloom has a beta of -2.25, indicating that its share price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wrap Technologies and Neon Bloom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wrap Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.55%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Summary

Wrap Technologies beats Neon Bloom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

