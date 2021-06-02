TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 376,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

