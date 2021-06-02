Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $191.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.