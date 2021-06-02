Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 82 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.64. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $149.60.

