Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 256,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

LEVL stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

