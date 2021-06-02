Brokerages Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Brokerages expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bank OZK by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

