Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Ralph Lauren posted earnings of ($1.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

