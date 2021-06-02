LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LiqTech International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,921 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 5,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,149.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIQT opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.93.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 77.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

