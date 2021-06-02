FY2021 Earnings Estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.