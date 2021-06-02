Royce & Associates LP Purchases 121,032 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in General Finance were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of General Finance by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in General Finance by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Finance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

General Finance stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $574.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. General Finance had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of General Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

