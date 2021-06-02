State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,760 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.