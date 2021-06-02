5,690 Shares in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.