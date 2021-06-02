47,823 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:EQT opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.