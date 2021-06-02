State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Vail Resorts by 49.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $332.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

