State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,500 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $92,675,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

