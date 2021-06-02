Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,295 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,770,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $390.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.