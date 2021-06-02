State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.10 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

