State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Crown worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.