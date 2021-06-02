Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 173.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Truist raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

