Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $324.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.01 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

