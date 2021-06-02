Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 215,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96,098 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 267.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 259,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $51.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

